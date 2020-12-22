Austin police identify man killed in single-car crash on I-35 service road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 24-year-old man was killed and another person hurt after a single-car crash on Interstate 35 Service Road last week, according to the Austin Police Department.

In a news release, APD said Danires Antonio Guerra-Mancia died at the scene of the crash in the 8700 block of N. I-35 southbound Service Road on Dec. 13. First responders were called out just after 12:30 a.m.

The investigation found a grey, 2006 Chevy Aveo driven by Guerra-Mancia was going southbound when he lost control of the car and left the roadway, police said. The car then hit a wooden pole and came to a a stop on the driver’s side.

Guerra-Mancia was pronounced dead on scene. A passenger in the Aveo received life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

This is an open investigation. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

