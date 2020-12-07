Austin police identify man hit, killed while crossing Interstate 35 in November

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified a 19-year-old man killed while trying to cross Interstate 35 last month.

APD said the accident happened Nov. 29 in the 8800 block of N. IH-35, south of East Rundberg Lane in north Austin, at around 12:44 a.m.

The investigation shows a gray, 2021 Chevy Camaro was heading southbound in the center lane when Ramon Caal Cho reportedly crossed the highway west to east, APD said. The Camaro hit Cho, and he was pronounced dead on scene.

The case is still being investigated to determine whether or not charges will be filed, APD said.

Anyone with information about this pedestrian fatality can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.