3 adults, 2 kids taken to the hospital after car flips on its side in north Austin

ATCEMS conducts vehicle rescue after car flips on its side in north Austin near Metric Boulevard and West Braker Lane (KXAN/Andrew Choat)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS conducted a vehicle rescue Monday night after two cars were involved in a crash in north Austin and one flipped on its side. A total of six people were hurt, but only five were taken to the hospital, including children.

It happened at Metric Boulevard and West Braker Lane just before 8:30 p.m., ATCEMS said. Three people were entrapped and rescued from the car that flipped.

Three adults and two kids were taken to the hospital. Two adults went to Dell Seton. The third adult and the two kids went to Dell Children’s Medical Center. All had “potentially serious injuries,” according to ATCEMS.

A total of four ambulances were requested to the scene.

The Austin Fire and Police Departments also responded to the crash. ATCEMS said to expect traffic delays in the area.