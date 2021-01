AUSTIN (KXAN) — One adult is hurt after an auto vs. pedestrian crash on North Lamar Boulevard in north Austin Friday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said it happened near 7600 North Lamar Boulevard, which is near Morrow Street. Crews responded at around 7:19 p.m.

ATCEMS declared a trauma alert for the person, and they were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with “potentially serious injuries.”

The Austin Fire and Police Departments also responded to the crash.