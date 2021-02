AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a reported collision involving a pedestrian, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said it happened in the 6000 block of Middle Fiskville Road at about 12:11 p.m. That’s in north Austin near East Koenig Lane.

CPR was administered to the injured person. They were taken to Dell Seton for their injuries, the agency said.

Expect traffic delays in the area.