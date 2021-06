AUSTIN (KXAN) — Late Friday night, Austin-Travis County EMS reported to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle on the 1100 block of West Parmer Lane in north Austin.

According to ATCEMS, crews reported to the scene around 11:59 p.m., where an adult was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. They were later pronounced deceased.

It’s not yet been confirmed if the victim was the pedestrian or the driver.