AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was pronounced dead after a motorcycle collision on the I-35 service road in north Austin.

It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 12500 block of N. I-35 service road northbound. That’s between W. Canyon Ridge Drive and W. Parmer Lane.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS Twitter account, an adult was pronounced dead on the scene.

Drivers should expect extended closures for investigation, seek alternate routes, and avoid the area.