North Austin railroad crossing barrier damaged, driver arrested early Wednesday

A driver ran into a railroad crossing sign on North Lamar Boulevard and Airport Boulevard early Wednesday morning. The drive was arrested on suspicion of DWI. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A driver was arrested on suspicion of DWI after they ran into a railroad crossing arm in north Austin early Wednesday.

Austin police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Airport Boulevard. The driver, who was uncooperative with police following the crash, APD said, rammed into the barrier while going south on Lamar Boulevard.

CapMetro’s Red Line rail service runs through the area, but a spokesperson with the transit agency said the wreck won’t impact its schedule Wednesday.

No injuries were reported. The road was reopened around 2:45 a.m.