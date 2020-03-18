Northbound I-35 shut down in Round Rock due to truck crash and spill

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Police shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning after a cement truck crashed and spilled diesel fuel.

According to tweets from Round Rock Police, both the northbound main and frontage lanes of the interstate were shut down, but now the frontage road is open. Traffic is being diverted at Old Settlers Boulevard.

Police say the crash happened near the IKEA located near University Boulvard. There is no word on if any one was hurt.

As of 5:05 a.m., authorities said it will still be another 1-2 hours before they are expected to clear the wreck.

