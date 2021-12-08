No cars on The Drag? CapMetro floating transit ideas with, without traffic

Owner of Sam Computers, Muhammad Imran holds a flyer from CapMetro officials that reads ‘Light Rail is Coming to the Drag’ (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, Muhammad Imran received a visit from Capital Metro officials.

“They came and they talked to me,” Imran recalled.

The owner of Sam Computers on The Drag near the University of Texas at Austin and West Campus said transit officials stopped by to inform him about Wednesday’s meetings. Two meetings focused on the Orange Line — the nearly 20-mile route that would travel north-south from Tech Ridge in north Austin through The Drag and downtown and south to Slaughter Lane.

One meeting will be held in-person on campus and another online via Zoom to seek community feedback on the future of light rail along The Drag between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 27th Street.

“They said we were thinking maybe basically no cars on Guadalupe just only light rail. I said ‘No, that’s no… especially for business,'” he questioned. “‘How is this business going to survive here on Drag with no cars?’”

In July, the transit agency presented three concept designs for The Drag. The first featured what they refer to as a ‘light rail transit mall’ between 21st and 29th streets. It would consist of light rail lines as well as pedestrian and bike lanes but would remove cars from The Drag.

Slide from the Project Connect – Orange Line Concept Design: The Drag, July 2021 meeting. (Source: Capital Metro)

The second option would keep car traffic on The Drag and create shared-use paths.

Slide from the Project Connect – Orange Line Concept Design: The Drag, July 2021 meeting. (Source: Capital Metro)

The last option they presented during the July meeting would run from 21st Street and Dean Keeton Street and would make space for bus-only lanes to travel alongside the light rail lines.

Slide from the Project Connect – Orange Line Concept Design: The Drag, July 2021 meeting. (Source: Capital Metro)

All of these options would feature a light rail tunnel from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to 21st Street.

Several UT students said they looked forward to the light rail but questioned how it would be implemented.

“I’m wondering how they’ll do that because there doesn’t seem to be much space,” said UT junior Christopher Agahi about the road.

“I can’t imagine fitting like a whole bus system or transit system with the street as it is,” added Jesus Robledo, another UT student.

There were also questions about where the light rail station stops would go along The Drag. Wednesday, CapMetro will provide an update that will showcase two scenarios.

“It’s really understanding these nuances of these places where we can go this way or we can go that way where your feedback will make it a huge mark on what the federal government ultimately decides is a good investment within the city of Austin,” said Lonny Stern, the manager, business and community partnerships at Austin Transit Partnership.

However, Imran and other business owners like James Nelson from Wooten Barber Shop can’t help but wonder what these transit changes could mean for their future.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen, how it’s going to affect, we will see,” Imran said.

The in-person meeting will take place from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the William C. Powers Student Activity Center. They will serve lunch and those would like to attend can register online.

The virtual meeting will take place this afternoon starting at 5:30 p.m. and those who would like to attend that meeting can also register online.