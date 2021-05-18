Next phase of FM 969 improvements to cost Travis County $8 million

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — At Tuesday’s Travis County Commissioners Court meeting, leaders are expected to talk about how to pay for much-needed improvements to one of the county’s busiest roads.

FM 969 winds through eastern Travis County, and plans for the road including widening it to four lanes to handle the increased traffic. The county has to figure out how to come up with $8 million so that the Texas Department of Transportation can continue the second phase of the project.

The phase includes road work between FM 973 and Hunters Bend Road. Two additional lanes, plus a left-turn lane, shoulder improvements and a sidewalk are all part of the work. It can only happen, however, when commissioners approve the money for it.

“We understand that the project needs to occur, the question now is only the terms,” Jeff Travillion, Precinct 1 commissioner, said. “It‘s something that the community needs. This is a rapidly growing part of the county and we want to make sure that the road system is growing consistently with the population and the commerce that is growing in the area.”

It’s possible the work could start in August if the funding goes through, and it’s possible the county could be reimbursed for some of it.