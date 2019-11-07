New median built at west Austin intersection where Cedric Benson was killed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is a new median up at the west Austin intersection where former UT Longhorn and NFL Running Back Cedric Benson died.

Benson was killed back in August along Ranch Road 2222 at Mount Bonnell Road, which is right at the bottom of a hill, and visibility can be poor.

On Thursday, Texas Department of Transportation crews were out creating the median in the turn lane.

(KXAN/Tim Holcomb)

TxDOT told KXAN the move will prevent left turns at that intersection, where Benson and his friend Aamna Najam were killed. Police say a mini van trying to make left turn onto 2222 crashed into them.

MORE: Remembering Cedric Benson

The police later determined Benson was speeding.

At the time, neighbors told KXAN they wanted that intersection either closed off, or a ‘no left turn’ signal installed.