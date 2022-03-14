Neighbors express concern of ‘dangerous’ RM 1826 in Travis, Hays counties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A busy road in Austin is becoming more dangerous. Neighbors want to see improvements to RM 1826. It runs from U.S. 290 in southwest Austin to Driftwood.

Back in October, state and local leaders discussed what could be done to fix RM 1826 on the Travis County side. Now, residents in Hays County want to see the same change.

“It’s getting worse,” said Trish Dew, a concerned resident.

Last week, while Dew drove home, she pulled up on yet another wreck on RM 1826 near her Rim Rock neighborhood.

“The first thing I did was call my teenage son, and make sure that he was home and he was safe. And I’ll call my husband, and make sure that he was at work and he was safe,” said Dew.

Dew and her family just moved to the area last April. Since then, it’s gotten a lot more crowded and busy.

“I think that you know, this used to be a very remote area. And it’s not that way anymore,” said Dew.

Developments like Dew’s neighborhood are bringing new housing to the area. Despite all that growth, Dew says RM 1826 is just a narrow two-lane road.

“I hesitated even moving here, because of this road, it just gives me such anxiety,” said Dew.

Dew is not alone. Her neighbor, Brian Silver, feels the same way. Especially since he has seen the headaches the road can cause, firsthand.

“I was just turning in in the neighborhood. And I was stopped for probably a good 30 seconds waiting for oncoming traffic to pass by that was coming up the road opposite way. And I was looking at my rearview as I saw someone approaching behind me,” recalled Silver.

Silver said that driver did not slow down and ended up crashing into him.

“The car was totaled. He had actually hit me hard enough that I ended up in the ditch and into the property next door,” said Silver.

Texas Department of Transportation data shows that in 2019, there were 21 crashes along the Hays County section of RM 1826. In 2020, that number dropped by half, but went right back up in 2021 with 29 crashes. So far this year, there have been two.

“I love our neighbors. I love being out here. But when I think about what I could potentially lose, I think no, it’s not worth it,” said Dew.

TxDOT said it dropped the speed on RM 1826 between State Highway 45 and FM 1500. It’s now 50 mph instead of 55.

When it comes to the Hays County area of RM 1826, specifically where the crash happened near Towering Cedar Drive, TxDOT is considering widening the road and adding center turn lanes and right turn lanes.

The department expects a decision by the summer on those improvements.