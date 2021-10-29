Neighbors call for action on southwest Austin road where crashes nearly tripled in past year

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — In the past year, traffic crashes along Ranch to Market Road 1826 have nearly tripled. Just this week, an Austin ISD school bus swerved to miss an oncoming vehicle on RM 1826 and ended up going off the road. AISD reports there were no students on board during the crash.

Those who live in the Lewis Mountain Ranch neighborhood have turned to State Representative Vikki Goodwin for some help. They want to see dedicated turn lanes in and out of the neighborhood along with other improvements

Goodwin will host a community meeting alongside Travis County leaders Friday. They plan to meet with the Texas Department of Transportation and the Texas Department of Public Safety to discuss what can be done to make some improvements and enhance safety for drivers along the road.

“My goal is for the residents to have an opportunity to express their concerns and for TxDOT and for the county and state to express ways that they can fix the problem,” Goodwin said.

The community meeting is open to the public and will take place at the Lewis Mountain Ranch Neighborhood Park at noon.

On KXAN News at 6, Candy Rodriguez shares one concerned neighbor’s story who says if nothing is done to improve the road she and her family will move.