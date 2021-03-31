NB MoPac traffic clears after earlier standstill near 45th Street exit Wednesday

A crash on NB MoPac has all lanes shut down and traffic is at a standstill Wednesday morning.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic on the northbound lanes of MoPac Expressway is moving again after an earlier standstill Wednesday morning due to a crash between the 35th and 45th street exits.

At the time, cameras operated by the Texas Department of Transportation showed all lanes, including the express lane, stopped while crews tried to clear the crash.

There haven’t been any reports from emergency agencies regarding injuries associated with the crash.

You can watch our nonstop weather and traffic show from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays on The CW Austin and online.