AUSTIN (KXAN) — Northbound Interstate 35 is closed near Round Rock after an 18-wheeler jackknifed and is blocking lanes Thursday.

The 18-wheeler is just past Ranch to Market Road 620. TxDOT says to take exit 253 and detour to the frontage road to get around the closure.

We have a crew at the scene and they are providing a live picture above.

TxDOT did say it pre-treated parts of I-35 before this crash, but the area it mentioned treating was just north of where the crash occurred.