Navigate the road closures and traffic during the Austin Marathon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you are going to be out and about Sunday morning, but not running the Austin Marathon, make sure you know navigate all the various around road closures.

The event kicks off at 7 a.m. on Sunday and will affect drivers traveling in south Austin, Tarrytown/Clarksville, Hyde Park, east Austin and downtown.

Roads along the course will shut down by 6 a.m. on race day. However, there will be rolling closures to minimize the impact on traffic.

Anyone trying to travel north and southbound should consider MoPac, Lamar or I-35. East and westbound drivers will want to stick to Ben White Boulevard and Ranch to Market Road 2222

The event will close several major roads, some intersections will remain open until just before the first runner arrives.

To get an idea of when intersections will be closed, the following chart shows the times each runner is expected to pass through each mile marker.

MILE LOCATION FIRST RUNNER FINAL RUNNER 0 Congress Ave. @ Cesar Chavez St. 6:55 a.m. 9 a.m. 1 S. Congress Ave. @ Gibson St. 7 a.m. 8:15 a.m. 2 S. Congress Ave. @ Oltorf St. 7:05 a.m. 7:50 a.m. 3 S. Congress Ave. @ Ben White Blvd. 7:10 a.m. 8:15 a.m. 4 S. 1st St. @ Lightsey Rd. 7:15 a.m. 8:30 a.m. 5 S. 1st St. @ W. Mary St. 7: 20 a.m. 8:45 a.m. 6 S. 1st St. @ Riverside Dr. 7:25 a.m. 9 a.m. 7 Cesar Chavez St. @ Lamar Blvd. 7:30 a.m. 9:20 a.m. 8 Stephen F. Austin Dr. @ Atlanta St. 7:35 a.m. 9:40 a.m. 9 Lake Austin Blvd. @ Jasper 7:40 a.m. 9:55 a.m. 10 Enfield Rd. @ Pecos St. 7:45 a.m. 10:10 a.m. 11 Enfield Rd. @ Winstead Ln. 7:50 a.m. 10:30 a.m. 12 15th St. @ Lamar Blvd. 7:55 a.m. 10:45 a.m. 13 Guadalupe St. @ W. 23rd St. 8:05 a.m. 10:35 a.m. 14 Guadalupe St. @ @. 33rd St. 8:10 a.m. 10:55 a.m. 15 Speedway @ W. 42nd St. 8:15 a.m. 11:10 a.m. 16 Red River St. @ Park Blvd. 8:20 a.m. 11:25 a.m. 17 Duval St. @ E. 33rd St. 8:25 a.m. 11:40 a.m. 18 E. Dean Keeton St. 8:30 a.m. 11:55 a.m. 19 Chicon St. @ E. 13th St. 8:35 a.m. 12:10 p.m. 20 N. Pleasant Valley Rd. @ Webberville Rd. 8:40 a.m. 12:25 p.m. 21 Tillery St. @ Goodwin Ave. 8:45 a.m. 12:40 p.m. 22 E. 5th St. @ Allen St. 8:50 a.m. 12:55 p.m. 23 E. Cesar Chavez St. @ Tillery St. 8:55 a.m. 1:10 p.m. 24 E. Cesar Chavez St. @ Caney St. 9:00 a.m. 1:25 p.m. 25 Waller St. @ E. 5th St 9:05 a.m. 1:45 p.m. 26 11th St. @ San Jacinto Blvd. 9:10 a.m. 2 p.m.

The Marathon Route

The 2020 Austin Marathon route (Courtesy the City of Austin)

Downtown

One northbound lane will be open on both the Congress Street and South 1st Street bridges heading into downtown. Additionally, one lane will be open on those roads between Riverside Drive to Ben White Boulevard. This will really affect anyone trying to get into downtown Austin, potentially to watch the race.

All eastbound lanes on Cesar Chavez Street and one westbound lane will be closed from South 1st Street to Mopac Expressway. The closure will last through 10 a.m.

The intersection at 15th and Guadalupe streets should be avoided. Westbound traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be detoured South at Congress Avenue.

Hyde Park

The area of Hyde Park surrounded by Guadalupe, 45th, and Duval streets can be accessed during the race via San Jacinto Boulevard and Speedway. Two-way traffic will be permitted at all times. The intersection at 15th Street and Guadalupe Street should be avoided. Westbound traffic on Martin Luther King Jr. boulevard will be detoured south at Congress Avenue.

East Austin

In east Austin drivers should use 7th Street for east & west access. It goes over the marathon route without obstruction. Use seventh Street to access Interstate Highway 35 or Airport Boulevard to access points north and south. Drivers should avoid crossing Chicon Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East 12th Street. The Holly Street area will have access to I-35 on the west and Cesar Chavez will be open for eastbound travel. Northound North Pleasant Valley Road traffic will be detoured east to Airport Boulevard at Cesar Chavez Street.

More infromation can be found on the Austin Marathon Traffic Guide.

Church Traffic

Some churches will be impacted by the marathon route. The Austin Marathon worked with these churches to create a traffic guide to get residents to each one Sunday morning. The links in the tables below lead to guidelines on how to get to each church.