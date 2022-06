AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department would like people to avoid an area of north Austin due to a gas leak Monday.

AFD tweeted at 3:19 p.m. that a natural gas line broke near the intersection of Burnet Road and Braker Lane. That’s near Q2 Stadium and just south of The Domain shopping center.

Drivers should “avoid the area for the next few hours,” AFD said.

The fire department also said Texas Gas crews are on the way to repair the line.