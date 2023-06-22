AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers who have noticed lane closures on Braker Lane in north Austin should brace for even more slowdowns this summer.

The road will shut down just east of Q2 Stadium for six days while CapMetro works on its new MaKalla Place Station. Braker Lane will shut down at the railroad crossing from July 7-12.

A detour map shows going eastbound, drivers have a relatively short detour, taking West Kramer Lane to Burnet Road to get around the construction.

Westbound drivers are routed on West Kramer Lane to Metric Boulevard to Rutland Drive to Burnet Road. That detour is about two miles.

Texas Department of Transportation data shows in 2020 an estimated 23,000 drivers traveled that section of Braker Lane daily.

CapMetro Rail service will also be suspended from July 5-14. The agency offers alternate bus options for commuters.

The closure is to move forward on the new McKalla Station. When complete, it will be right next to Q2 Stadium. It’s due to open before the start of the 2024 Austin FC season.

Right now, Kramer Station — a north Austin station located about one mile from the McKalla Station construction site — is hosting Verde fans traveling up to Q2 Stadium for matches. Once McKalla and CapMetro’s upcoming Broadmoor Station opens, Kramer will close.