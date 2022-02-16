Multiple tire blowouts cause SH 130 closure in southeast Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A “collision hazard” caused Travis County authorities to close a lane of State Highway 130 Wednesday morning.

TCSO said the left lane of the southbound side of SH 130 near State Highway 71 in southeast Travis County was closed because “multiple vehicles have had their tires blown.” TCSO said in a tweet at 8:03 a.m. the lane could be closed “for an hour or more,” but an update at 8:40 a.m. said the lane had reopened.

TCOS said the closure was not scheduled. KXAN has reached out to the Texas Department of Transportation to see if they can explain what’s going on. We will update this story once we hear back.

While not directly connected to this incident, drivers have complained about potholes all over SH 130. TxDOT knows about the issue and is working to address it, but freezing temperatures from the cold snap in early February delayed progress.