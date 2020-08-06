Northbound I-35 near Stassney Lane in south Austin reopens after multi-car crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A multi-car crash closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 for a portion of Thursday morning, but authorities say all travel lanes are now open.

Austin Police Department tweeted about the crash at 6:15 a.m., saying all travel lanes were closed while crews cleared the crash. It was unclear if anyone was injured in the crash, and once that information becomes available, we will pass it along.

The Texas Department of Transportation tweeted at 7:49 a.m. to say all travel lanes have reopened.

