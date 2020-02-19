Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car at Austin motel

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified a man killed in a parking lot crash at a motel Feb. 8.

Alejandro Aguilera, 40, was driving a 2019 Yamaha motorcycle when he hit a parked 2011 Nissan Sentra in the parking lot of a hotel in the 6600 block of the North Interstate 35 service road. The Nissan was parked legally, police say, and Aguilera was thrown from the motorcycle.

Police say Aguilera wasn’t wearing a helmet. He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin. Aguilera died of his injuries Feb. 15.

It’s Austin’s 18th deadly traffic crash of 2020, and 19 people have died as a result of the crashes — more than triple the amount of this time last year. There were seven traffic deaths in Austin at this time in 2019.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call APD at 512-974-6935.