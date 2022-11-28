AUSTIN (KXAN) — Interstate 35 through Austin came in third place for the most congested road in Texas.

The Texas A&M Transportation Institue released its latest Texas’ 100 Most Congested Road Sections report Monday and found drivers were delayed nearly 8 million hours along the stretch of I-35 from U.S. Highway 290 in north Austin to Ben White Boulevard/State Highway 71 in south Austin.

When it comes to truck traffic, that part of I-35 ranks number one as the most congested section in the state.

Overall, Loop 610 between Interstate 10 and US Highway 59 in Houston ranked first for the most congested roadway in Texas. A stretch of road in Dallas — Woodall Rogers Freeway, from US Highway 75 to Beckley Avenue in Dallas — came in second.

The cost of the congestion on I-35 through Austin totals more than $200 million, Texas A&M estimated, more than twice as much as the Loop 610 in Houston, which costs nearly $98 million. The institute calculated the total cost based on the cost of fuel and delays.

This annual report helps planners with the Texas Department of Transportation focus on where to prioritize road projects.

I-35 through Austin is expected to get an overhaul through the I-35 Capital Express Project, with construction already starting on I-35 south of Ben White to State Highway 45.

See a complete list of the 100 most congested roadways in Texas on the Texas A&M Transportation Institute website.