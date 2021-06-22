More than $5 million in federal funds will help improve lighting, signals across Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin’s Transportation Department has received $5.5 million in federal funding to address street lighting and traffic signal issues across the city. The money comes for the safety-related projects comes from the Texas Department of Transportation’s 2020 Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

There are seven projects including:

Safety Lighting

Slaughter Lane from South 1 st to Brandt Road

to Brandt Road Howard Lane from IH-35 to Dessau Road

Cameron Road lighting from IH-35 to Rundberg Lane

Signals

Convert a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon to a full signal at South Congress Avenue and Alpine Road

New signal installation at South Congress Avenue and Ramble Lane (on-system)

New signal installation at Burleson Road and Metropolis Drive

New signal installation at Quicksilver Boulevard and Bluff Springs Road

Transportation officials say these improvements will help reach the city’s Vision Zero goal. These specific enhancements can help reduce up to 25 traffic crash injuries each year.

Construction on the projects kick off early next year with the lighting improvements at Cameron Road.