Mobility bond projects get environmental clearance, construction to start

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Projects approved as part of the 2016 Mobility Bond have received environmental clearance from the Texas Department of Transportation and can continue, the City of Austin announced Tuesday.

In the city’s press release, the city says the South Lamar Boulevard project, from Riverside Drive to U.S. Highway 290, and the Burnet Road project, from U.S. 183 to the MoPac frontage road, can move toward construction as a result of the clearance.

“Environmental clearance is a critical milestone before construction can begin,” said Mike Trimble, the director of Austin’s Corridor Program Office. “We appreciate our ongoing partnership with TxDOT to transform these roadways into safer, more connected corridors for everyone who uses them.”

The South Lamar Boulevard corridor will the first in line for improvements with utility relocations between Riverside Drive and Barton Springs Road scheduled for November, the city said. Construction is anticipated to begin early next year.

Improvements for the area include ADA-compliant sidewalks, two-way bike lanes on both, intersection improvements and enhanced landscaping, the city said.

The improvements on Burnet Road are scheduled to begin early next year as well. They’ll start near the intersection with Braker Lane ahead of the anticipated finish of Austin FC’s stadium. The initial work in that area should take 3-4 months, the city said, with drainage and roadway construction to start as early as 2022.

Environmental studies are currently being done at the following locations:

East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Farm to Market Road 969

Airport Boulevard

William Cannon Drive and Slaughter Lane

Environmental clearance is expected soon for North Lamar Boulevard, the city said. The analyses are done in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the city said.

The corridor program received $482 million through the 2016 Mobility Bond.