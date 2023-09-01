School bus with students on board involved in crash Friday morning; no injuries reported (KXAN Photo/Lauren Ryan)

Editor’s note: This story initially reported the school bus involved belonged to the Manor Independent School District, but Manor ISD said all buses are accounted for. This story has been updated to reflect that it was not a Manor ISD bus. The story will be updated when we receive more details on which ISD the bus belongs to.

MANOR (KXAN) — A school bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck Friday morning, according to first responders. No injuries were reported.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on Hwy 290, near its intersection with FM 973, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO said a dump truck ran into the bus. The highway was not shut down, and no injuries were reported, TCSO said.

Austin-Travis County EMS said paramedics were on scene but said they did not hear of anyone injured.

KXAN has reached out to Manor Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.