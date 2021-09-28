Manor ISD bus collides with car, no serious injuries reported

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A Manor Independent School District bus carrying 13 sixth graders was involved in a crash Tuesday in eastern Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at the intersection of East U.S. Highway 290 and Harris Branch Parkway around 8:57 a.m. The bus collided with another car, authorities said, and no serious injuries were reported at the scene, just “minor bumps.”

A Manor ISD bus was involved in a crash Tuesday in eastern Travis County. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

Parents with kids on the bus were able to pick them up at the site after the students were examined for injuries. Superintendent Dr. Andre D. Spencer said students who were aboard were excused from classes the rest of the day to fully recover from the impact.

The district wrote in a Tuesday statement: “Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved in the accident, especially our scholars and bus driver.”