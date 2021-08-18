Man, woman die following July 30 crash near Pennybacker Bridge

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people have now died since a July 30 crash on Loop 360 near the Pennybacker Bridge, according to the Austin Police Department.

Police said the crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 4700 block of North Capital of Texas Highway, which is near Plaza on the Lake. That morning, a crash involving a Subaru and a Saturn was reported to officers.

The Subaru rear-ended the back of the Saturn, according to police.

Mary Rebecca Grayson, 23, was taken to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, where she died, police said.

According to APD, the driver of the Subaru, Adrien Maxey-Salomone, 22, also died from his injuries on Aug. 11. Police previously reported he was thrown out of his car and was in critical condition.

Police also said at the time a total of five people were taken to the hospital. The crash had shut down the area between Westlake Drive and Courtyard Drive.

Anyone with information about the crash can call the Highway Investigation Tip Line at (512) 974-8111.