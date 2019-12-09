Multiple people taken to hospital after collision on E. Ben White Blvd., Woodward Street

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is reporting that a man in his 80s was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a collision at the East Ben White Boulevard service road and Woodward Street in south Austin.

According to ATCEMS, a woman was also transported to St. David’s South Austin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Austin Police Department says that one person was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The intersection is closed, according to APD, while officers continue to work.

