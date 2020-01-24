Man rushed to the hospital after being hit by car in northeast Austin, closing road near I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police were called to northeast Austin Friday morning for a call of a pedestrian hit by a car.

APD tweeted about the incident at 8:41 a.m. They were sent to the 14300 block of The Lakes Boulevard near North Interstate Highway 35. According to reports, the victim was taken to St. David’s Medical Center in Round Rock with serious injuries.

Police say the area will be shut down for over an hour for officers to investigate the crash. Please avoid the area.

This is a developing story, it will be updated with more information.