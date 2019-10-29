Man rushed to hospital after car crashes into pole in central Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Emergency medics are at the scene of a crash in central Austin Tuesday afternoon where a driver was pinned inside their car.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened on the southbound frontage road at 4812 North IH-35 near 49th Street around 12:19 a.m.

Medics say a man in his 30s was pinned in his vehicle after it crashed into a pole. The man was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Crews are still working to clear the scene. Expect delays in the area.