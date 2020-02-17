Man pinned under his truck dies in eastern Travis County

Austin-Travis County EMS said a man died in the 3400 block of Andtree Boulevard on Monday. (KXAN photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said Monday a man died at the 3400 block of Andtree Boulevard in eastern Travis County.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene at 9:16 a.m., a tweet by the agency says. They were called initially to the area to perform a vehicle rescue.

Austin Fire Department told KXAN that a man was stuck under his truck.

Authorities say they are closing the road in the area, so they ask people to please be aware of their surroundings.

KXAN will have more on the incident as information becomes available.