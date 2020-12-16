Man killed trying to catch bus in east Austin identified

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a SUV on East MLK Jr. Blvd. Wednesday morning. (KXAN photo/Todd Bailey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed trying to cross the street to catch a bus in east Austin in early December.

APD said the pedestrian is 49-year-old Nestor Yruegas. The incident happened just before 6 a.m. on Dec. 2 in the 3400 block of East Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

The investigation found Yruegas was crossing to try and catch the bus on Airport Boulevard. He was hit by a grey, 2017 Kia Sportage and was pronounced dead on scene, police said.

The Sportage’s driver stayed on scene, and no charged are expected. It’s still an open investigation.

Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4424.