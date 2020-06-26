Man killed in Sunday crash on Jamestown Drive identified by APD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man killed in a crash Sunday on Jamestown Drive in Austin has been identified by Austin police.

Marcos Calderon, 23, died after the car he was a passenger in — a green 2002 Chevrolet — hit another car in the 8100 block of Jamestown Drive, according to a release from APD. The Chevrolet was traveling on the U.S. Highway 183 service road when the other car, a silver 1998 Honda, entered the road from a stopped position on Jamestown Drive. The Chevrolet hit the Honda after the Honda went into the center lane, and into the path of the Chevrolet.

The release said after the crash, the Chevrolet then veered into a concrete bridge support. The back-right passenger side of the car hit the support, killing Calderon.

Others in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital, and police said the driver of the Honda remained on scene.

This crash was the 38th traffic crash in Austin this year, APD says. The crashes have resulted in 40 deaths. At this time last year, there were 38 traffic deaths in Austin.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call APD at 512-974-8544.