Man killed in southeast Austin hit-and-run Wednesday morning

Traffic

A man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday on East Riverside Drive near the intersection with Montopolis Drive in southeast Austin. (KXAN photo/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was hit and killed by a vehicle Wednesday morning in southeast Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the collision at 6 a.m., saying it happened at the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Montopolis Drive.

The Austin Police Department said the man was hit on East Riverside Drive and the driver of the vehicle did not stay at the scene.

All eastbound lanes on East Riverside Drive are closed in the area as an investigation takes place. Avoid the area.

We have a photographer headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

