Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-35 identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 35 last week as Joseph Harrell Hayman III, 24.

APD said the crash happened just after noon on April 22 in the 6000 block of North I-35 southbound. That’s near U.S. Highway 290.

Police said Hayman was riding a red 2020 Honda CB500 motorcycle when he collided with a green box truck.

The driver of the truck stayed on scene, and no charges are expected against them, APD said.

This is still an open investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit at (512) 974-4278.