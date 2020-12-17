Man killed in I-35 Service Road hit and run was on scooter, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A pedestrian killed in a crash on Interstate 35 Service Road in north Austin earlier this month has been identified by the Austin Police Department. The driver in the crash faces DWI charges.

Police said on Thursday the man killed was Steven Hill, 43. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Gerardo Barlow, 32, was arrested in connection with the incident, which took place on Dec. 4 just before 11 p.m. at 11500 N. I-35 southbound Service Road. That’s near Braker Lane.

The investigation found Barlow was driving a white, 2017 Chevrolet Malibu in the outside lane of traffic and hit Hill, who was rising a scooter in the same lane, police said.

Police found Barlow at a nearby acquaintance’s home. When officers arrived, they investigated and arrested Barlow on a DWI charge.

It’s still an open case. Anyone with information can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4472.