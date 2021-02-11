Man hit, killed while trying to repair minivan on MoPac shoulder in January identified

Editor’s Note: The video in this story is from Jan. 31.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 36-year-old man was hit and killed while trying to repair his minivan on the side of MoPac Expressway in central Austin last month.

The Austin Police Department said just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 31, Nelson Ramon Zelaya-Trochez had pulled his 2005 Nissan Quest over to the west shoulder of the 1700 block of North Mopac southbound. That’s near the Windsor Road and Enfield Road exits.

Zelaya-Trochez exited the minivan and was lying underneath the car trying to repair it. That’s when a 2016 Kia Soul going southbound in the outside lane hit the driver’s side of the Quest, APD said.

Zelaya-Trochez was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries, according to APD.

The driver of the Soul stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. There was no indication of impairment.

This is an open investigation. Anyone with information about the crash can call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935.