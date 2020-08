AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man who was hit and killed on Interstate 35 in April.

Police say Shawn West, 58, was walking with an acquaintance April 20 on I-35, just north of U.S. Highway 183. A truck headed north hit him at 10:31 p.m.

West died at the scene. The other man wasn’t hurt.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was not charged.