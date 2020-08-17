Man faces intoxication manslaughter charge after passenger dies in FM 969 crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man faces a second-degree felony charge after police say he was intoxicated when he crashed and killed a passenger Saturday night on Farm to Market Road 969 in east Austin.

Police say Juan Manuel Aboytes-Garcia, 27, driving a white 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was taken to the hospital after the pickup crashed into a tree near the 8500 block of FM 969 after going airborne, an arrest affidavit says.

Aboytes-Garcia was identified as the driver, and while getting treatment at the hospital, officers said he admitted to drinking beer at a park before the crash. Police say he told them he didn’t know how much exactly, but enough to know he was “drunk,” the affidavit said. He told police he had been at the park since 11:30 a.m., the affidavit said.

Officers performed a breath test an hour-and-a-half after the crash and it concluded Aboytes-Garcia had a .146 blood alcohol concentration, the affidavit said, well over the legal limit of .08.

The passenger died at the scene, the affidavit said.

Aboytes-Garcia faces a charge of intoxication manslaughter.