AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS medics are responding to a crash in the 500 block of East Slaughter Lane, where a man was reportedly ejected from a vehicle.

According to ATCEMS, two people were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center. A man in his 40s was reportedly ejected from a vehicle and has critical life-threatening injuries. The second patient, another man in his 40s, has potentially serious injuries.

Drivers should expect closures in the area.