Major delays expected 2 weekends for US 183 in northeast Austin construction

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin drivers should be prepared for two consecutive weekends of traffic delays as construction is done along US Highway 183.

The closures along northbound and southbound lanes will occur on different weekends as the Texas Department of Transportation works to install large steel beams to be used in a new flyover.

Weekend 1 Closures

The first set of closures will begin Friday, July 19 at 9 p.m. and will continue through Monday at 5 a.m. The northbound main lanes on US 183 will be closed just north of Cameron Road. It is recommended that drivers use US Highway 290 to avoid any delays.

Closure map for weekend 1. (Photo courtesy TxDOT)

Drivers will be made to exit US 183 us US290 north of the Manor Road and Springdale Drive. They will continue on the frontage road to US 290 to Interstate 35 frontage road and finally back to US 183.

It is possible for drivers to exit after Cameron Road for Lamar Boulevard, but they will have to go through a frontage road detour.

The US 183 frontage road will be closed at I-35. Drivers will have to utilize the Rundberg Lane turnaround to get to US 183. The I-35 frontage road at US 183 will also be closed. Drivers will have to use the turnaround at Cameron Road to get to I-35.

The US 290 to US 183 flyovers will be closed during the first weekend. Drivers can follow US 290 westbound to get to I-35 and US 183 north.

Weekend 2 Closures

The second set of closures will begin Friday, Aug. 2 at 9 p.m. and will continue until Monday, Aug. 5 at 5 a.m.

Traffic on US 183 southbound will be made to exit for southbound I-35 then utilize US 290 to get back to US 183.

The southbound US 183 frontage road will be closed. Drivers will have to turn onto the I-35 frontage road then follow it to US 290 then back onto US 183. To get onto I-35 northbound drivers will have to utilize the turnaround at US 290.

Major delays are expected for both weekends and drivers are encouraged to plan ahead.