‘Major crash with injuries’ blocks traffic on Chandler Road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Williamson County officials have shut down traffic Chandler Road Wednesday afternoon as they respond to a “major crash with injuries” according to a tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials first tweeted about the wreck just before 1 p.m. Traffic is alternating on one lane of Chander Road near Farm-to-Market 1660. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and make way for emergency vehicles.

No word yet on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.