HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a “major crash” involving a commercial vehicle Tuesday on State Highway 130 in Hutto.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted at 8:08 a.m. saying the crash has closed all southbound lanes of SH 130 in the area, and traffic is being diverted to Limmer Loop.

WCSO said to expect delays, “for a few hours,” so avoid the area if possible.