Major crash in Georgetown expected to shut down I-35 South throughout the morning

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A major crash at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown. Traffic is being diverted at mile marker 262 near the Williams Drive exit.

Georgetown police are investigating the collision involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck. The driver of the pickup truck has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Expect significant traffic delays during the morning rush hours. You can find alternate routes on the KXAN interactive traffic map.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.