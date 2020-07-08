Major collision near Mansfield Dam, 1 person ejected from vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple emergency personnel units are at the scene of a crash at the intersection of North Farm to Market Road 620 and Low Water Crossing Road, Austin-Travis County EMS says.

That’s near Mansfield Dam in western Travis County. ATCEMS referred to the crash as a “major collision” in a tweet about the incident.

ATCEMS says two people were taken to hospitals and another may or may not be taken to a hospital. ATCEMS says one person was ejected from a vehicle and suffered serious injuries. ATCEMS says that patient is being taken to St. David’s Round Rock, and another person with potentially life-threatening injuries was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center. The third patient, ATCEMS says, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening and hasn’t been taken to a hospital yet.

Please avoid the area, and if in the area, remember to move over and slow down so emergency personnel can work safely, ATCEMS says.

