Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for July 6, 2023

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation said it would close the northbound Interstate 35 main lanes to set beams on the Williams Drive bridge in Georgetown Thursday night.

TxDOT said the closure would begin Thursday at 9 p.m. and last until 5 a.m. Friday.

Traffic will be closed to drivers between State Highway 29 and Northwest Boulevard. TxDOT said traffic would be detoured to the frontage road at the Williams Drive exit (262) and re-enter the mainlanes north of Northwest Boulevard.

TxDOT said the Williams Drive bridge would also be closed during the beam set.

“Eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and use the U-turn at SH 29 to access Williams Drive. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road before turning left at the signalized intersection at Lakeway Drive to access Williams Drive,” TxDOT said.

Officials said all lanes should reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Friday, weather permitting.

TxDOT said there would be road signs to alert drivers of the upcoming closures. TxDOT asked travelers to be patient and remain aware when going through the work zone.