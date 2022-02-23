Loud and Fast: NW Austin neighbors say motorcycles on 2222 are a nuisance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People in northwest Austin are fed up with motorcycles riding up and down Ranch to Market Road 2222. They say not only is the noise unbearable, but many of these motorcycle riders are speeding and they worry about safety.

Mayor Pro-Tem Alison Alter is aware of the issue. Northwest Austin is part of her district and she said this has been going on there for years. However, neighbors like Matthew Wheeler said in the last year and a half the problem has gotten worse.

“On the weekends, we’re getting hundreds and hundreds of motorcycles, the racing type, just flying down 2222,” Wheeler said.

That’s because Wheeler and other neighbors claim there has been a lack of police patrols that have allowed this issue to become a bigger problem. They add that they believe these motorcyclists are taking steps to make their bikes louder.

“Some of these people are putting exhaust kits on their motorcycles to make them extra loud, which just makes no sense to me,” Wheeler said. “So that the noise is unbearable, I can hear it, you know, I have to turn my TV up to hear it. It honestly sounds like you’re sitting in Circuit of the Americas watching Formula One.”

Wheeler said he understands the Austin Police has been dealing with staffing shortages and doesn’t believe the patrolling responsibility should fall completely under APD as the road is a state road and also runs into Western Travis County.

“Overall people are unbelievably frustrated and absolutely put out with the city,” he said. “I think most people recognize it’s not an APD issue. They don’t have the bandwidth after what they’ve been through so I think people are getting really tired of that.”

Alter is looking into the problem.

“APD has assured us they have initiated directed patrols of the area, but obviously, the issue has continued,” she said.

Alter said she understands neighbors are frustrated but reminds them it’s not illegal to ride a motorcycle.

“APD, in order to do anything, has to find them doing something that is not legal,” she said. “So, we’re trying to identify mechanisms that we can legally use to address the problem, and we’re working with APD to identify next steps.”

Neighbors are hoping that solution will come soon.

“It’s a big safety, I mean, a big safety issue, and it’s not being taken care of,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler would like to see law enforcement set up speed traps. He said if the issue continues he and his family will move.

Alter said she has asked APD to compile data of their patrols to figure out when the issue is happening so they can target the problem. She is waiting on the results. In the meantime, she said she’s working with her team to set up a meeting with neighbors as soon as possible.

Since 2019, TxDOT data shows there have been 18 crashes involving motorcycles on RM 2222. One of those crashes resulted in the death of Texas Longhorns football legend Cedric Benson.

It happened near the intersection of Mount Bonnell Road on the north side of RM 2222. After the crash, TxDOT installed a median at the intersection to prevent people from making left turns. Police said a van was trying to make a left turn when it crashed into Benson’s motorcycle — killing him and his friend. Investigators determined speed and low visibility were to blame.