(Courtesy of Julie A. Gillespie)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic is being diverted on Interstate 35 northbound near Dean Keeton Street for a car fire on the upper deck.

According to Austin police, the vehicle fire is in the left shoulder of the upper deck and started around 4:36 p.m. Officers are diverting traffic to the lower deck.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.