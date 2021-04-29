LIVE: I-35 lower deck closed after 18-wheeler hydroplanes, crashes, leaks diesel on road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The lower deck of Interstate 35 southbound is closed in central Austin due to a semi-truck crash Thursday morning.

Austin police said the 18-wheeler hydroplaned and slammed into the median around 5 a.m., then stalled and started leaking fuel. The crash happened right where the freeway splits into the decks near Airport Boulevard.

Traffic is being diverted to the upper deck of the freeway, but there are long delays in the area, especially with the heavy rain and storms still moving through.

  • A semi-truck crashed and closed the lower deck of I-35 Thursday morning. The truck was leaking diesel fuel on to the road. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)
  • A semi-truck crashed and closed the lower deck of I-35 Thursday morning. The truck was leaking diesel fuel on to the road. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)
  • A semi-truck crashed and closed the lower deck of I-35 Thursday morning. The truck was leaking diesel fuel on to the road. (KXAN photo/Nabil Remadna)

